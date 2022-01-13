Education news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Howard graduates from Harding University

SEARCY, Arkansas — Molly Howard of Stephenville is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2021 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 18.

Howard received a master of arts in excellence in teaching.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences, and the University College.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas.

Local students named to ACU dean's honor roll

ABILENE — Several Stephenville students were among the more than 1,300 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Abilene Christian University.

The following local students made the list:

• Kaylee Dahl of Stephenville, a senior majoring in biochemistry

• Mati Stutler of Stephenville, a sophomore majoring in global studies

• Alissa Davis of Stephenville, a senior majoring in digital entertainment technology

• Claire Choate of Stephenville, a senior majoring in communication disorders

To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

SNHU announces Fall 2021 president's list

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University recently released names of students named to the Fall 2021 President's List.

Included on the list are Yeva Hammond and Crystal Jones, both of Stephenville.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers about 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.