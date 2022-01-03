Angelo State announces fall 2021 dean's list

E-T staff report

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University announced the students achieving the dean's list designation for the 2021 fall semester.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Students from the area named to the list and their majors include:

• Stephenville: Ansley Chick, natural resource management; and Kason Philips, marketing.

• Dublin: David Leatherwood, accounting; and Camry Porter, nursing generic option.

• Glen Rose: Mallory Alexander, dual credit; Gillian Bryson, criminal justice; Lacy Burtscher, dual credit; Xochitl Corrujedo, health science professions; Michael Cruse, social work; Gracie Fenner, studio art; John Hague, dual credit; Zoee Johnson, dual credit; Abigail Ketcherside, dual credit; Elizabeth Locke, dual credit; Jocelyn Mims, pre-nursing; and Austin Woolard, dual credit.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a four-year public school and part of the Texas Tech University System.

Angelo State has been ranked as one of The Princeton Review's "Best Colleges" in the nation since 2010, and is also a College of Distinction. It was also recognized with a Gold Award for ranking in the top 15 of the 69 institutions in the Large Public University category that were awarded the "Military Friendly School" designation for 2021-22.

For more information, log on to angelo.edu.