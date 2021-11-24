Education briefs

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Wood inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Tanya Wood of Bluff Dale was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wood was initiated at Lamar University.

Wood is among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Buchanan inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Rebecca Buchanan of Stephenville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Buchanan was initiated at Texas Woman's University.

