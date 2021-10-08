Stephenville education briefs

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Ross graduates from Ohio University

Danielle Ross from Stephenville graduated with a Master of Science degree in chemistry from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Germany, Ghana, India, Netherlands and Nigeria, among others.

SHS Debate students compete

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the SHS Debate Team had its first real tournament of the year. Most of these students have only been in Debate since August and have only been to one other virtual teaching tournament.

Following are the results:

• Piper Slawson: 2nd place in LD Debate.

• Savannah Caten & Jordan McMullen: 4th place in CX Debate.

• Jayden King, John Newman, Evan Pierce, Jazmyn Rodgers, and Sal Vazquez: Student Congress