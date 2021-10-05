Tarleton partners with Corsicana ISD on admission, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Corsicana High School seniors who graduate in the top 25% of their class.

The Corsicana Independent School District and Tarleton leaders finalized the agreement with a memorandum signed at the September meeting of the ISD’s board of trustees.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top 25 percent of their class and application fees for students who qualify. The university will give scholarships of at least $1,000 each year to Corsicana’s top graduates.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing. With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who will become game changers.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with school districts in the region.

“Our goal is to provide Corsicana ISD students with a successful pathway to college,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost. “This initiative with Tarleton State is a positive step toward ensuring more of our Tiger graduates have an opportunity to receive college acceptance and financial assistance. With all of the challenges our students and families have faced in recent months, it’s nice to be able to announce partnerships like this one that truly make a difference.”