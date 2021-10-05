Tarleton, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD ink pact

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Eagle Mountain-Saginaw high school seniors who graduate in the top 25% of their class.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top 25 percent of their graduating classes at Boswell, Chisholm Trail and Saginaw high schools and the future Eagle Mountain High School. Tarleton also will waive application fees for those who qualify. The university will offer scholarships of at least $1,000 each year to EMS ISD’s top graduates.

The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District and Tarleton leaders cemented the agreement last week.

“We firmly believe that students in the top 25% at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD’s high schools are prepared to succeed,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “This partnership allows them guaranteed admission and is the next step in our providing a high-quality university experience to students in our extended area.”

Dr. Jim F. Chadwell, EMS ISD Superintendent, said the partnership with Tarleton is a significant benefit for the district’s top-performing students.

“Our desire is for every EMS ISD graduate to have the opportunities they need to pursue a lifetime of continuous learning and achievement,” he said. “This distinguished partnership with Tarleton will open doors for our students to take the next steps in achieving their dreams and preparing them to succeed in the world that awaits.”

This is EMS ISD’s first agreement for top 25 percent guaranteed admission with a Texas university. Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.