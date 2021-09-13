Tarleton names Colley interim vice president for Advancement

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has named Jennifer Colley interim Vice President for the Division of Institutional Advancement, pending approval by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Colley joined Tarleton in June after eight years as Executive Director/Associate Athletics Director of the Frog Club at Texas Christian University, where she was responsible for all aspects of the annual fund.

Her team raised $13 million in annual funds and more than $28 million in overall giving while reaching a $60 million fundraising goal in six months for the Amon G. Carter Stadium expansion. She also served on the Advancement Leadership Team and the Internal Campaign for Planning Committee for TCU’s $1 billion campaign.

“I have every confidence that Jennifer will continue to strengthen our connections with alumni, friends and the community,” said university President James Hurley. “She embraces our vision to be an institution of opportunity for all students, and she’s committed to building a culture of philanthropy to make that possible.”

As part of Tarleton’s leadership team, Colley will oversee advancement services, alumni engagement, and opportunities for development, giving and fundraising, as well as Tarleton’s W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber. Her primary focus is the university’s largest-ever capital campaign — $100 million — which Dr. Hurley announced in February 2020.

“I am grateful for the confidence President Hurley has in me to guide our division and keep the momentum going,” she said. “This is an exciting time for Tarleton, and I am surrounded by an amazing group of professionals.”

Prior to her stint at TCU, Colley spent 22 years at the University of Texas at Austin, responsible for Longhorn Foundation gift solicitation, donor relations, annual campaigns and special events.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and tourism management from Northeastern Oklahoma State University. She and her husband, Terry, have two grown children, Travis and Kate.