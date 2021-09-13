Tarleton fall 2021 student tally beats pre-pandemic figures by 6.2%

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — While enrollment at many colleges nationwide remains depressed over COVID-19 uncertainties, Tarleton State University begins fall 2021 up 6.2% from its pre-pandemic count of 13,176.

Based on 12th class day numbers, graduate enrollment is up 19.5% over 2019, and undergraduate 4.1%.

That’s significant, considering enrollment growth at Texas public universities fell to 1.4% in fall 2020 while Tarleton saw a record-breaking 6.4% increase as the fifth fastest growing state institution. Heading into pandemic year two, Tarleton leaders knew a repeat was daunting and that even holding steady would be reason to cheer.

With a total fall 2021 enrollment of 13,996 — just 26 students shy of fall 2020 and 846 more than fall 2019 — they’re celebrating.

“We set records in every category last year, from overall enrollment to our largest freshman class in university history,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “We’re maintaining our momentum while anticipating new records for spring and summer 2022 — and that’s great news.”

In addition to upticks in graduate and undergraduate enrollment over fall 2019, current numbers show a 9.1% increase in the number of students reporting an ethnicity other than white.

“I am extremely proud of the faculty and staff who continue to provide a top-shelf learning experience and ensure that our students feel safe, engaged and valued,” Hurley said. “In an unprecedented time for higher education, we remain on an upward trajectory.”