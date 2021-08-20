Tarleton, Texas A&M-Commerce researchers collaborate on grant project

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Researchers at Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University-Commerce have received $299,867 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

The grant represents a portion of $7 million awarded U.S. non-land-grant colleges of agriculture.

Dr. Adam Mitchell, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Wildlife and Natural Resources at Tarleton, and Dr. Derald Harp, a Tarleton alumnus teaching at A&M-Commerce, will show how pollinator-friendly perennials in ornamental landscapes can provide a solution to decades of major declines in pollinators. Their Plant Drought Response and Insect Pollinator Studies project also involves students of Dr. Mitchell.

“We are excited about the involvement of Dr. Mitchell and his students with this project,” said Dr. Barry Lambert, Associate Dean of Tarleton’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Results from this important study will help provide solutions to declining abundance of pollinators, which are vital to food production worldwide.”

Added NIFA director Dr. Carrie Castille: “The National Institute of Food and Agriculture awards research, education and extension grants to solve the grand challenges before us. These efforts improve rural economies, increase food production and agricultural profitability and sustainability, address climate change and related issues, ensure food and nutrition security, and train the next generation of the agricultural workforce.”

NIFA applies an integrated approach to ensure that discoveries in agriculture-related sciences and technologies reach the people who can implement them. In FY2020, NIFA’s investment approached $2 billion.