Tarleton provost announces she’ll step back in 2022

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Karen R. Murray on Monday announced that she’ll step back from her role as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs in summer 2022, following more than three decades at the school.

In addition to initiating Tarleton’s outreach efforts in Fort Worth and Waco, Murray has served in several leadership positions since arriving in 1987, including associate vice president for Curriculum, Assessment and Outreach; assistant vice president for Curriculum and Outreach; and head of the Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences. She was named Provost in July 2011.

“Tarleton has been fortunate to have Dr. Murray’s dedicated leadership for over 30 years,” said university President James Hurley. “I am extremely grateful for her service. Her tireless work to create degree programs and partnerships has taken our institution to record heights and fueled an impressive list of academic gains.”

As the university’s chief academic officer, the Provost is responsible for administering all academic programming and services. An executive search firm will assist in finding Murray’s replacement.

“Tarleton is a big part of who I am, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as Provost,” she said. “Working with visionary administrators and extraordinary deans, faculty and staff has been a privilege. I cherish a lifetime of countless memories, inspiring friendships and unparalleled experiences. The future for the purple and white is extremely bright.”

The motivation behind her long career? “Serving students and helping them reach their dreams. That’s why I love what I do.”

Murray earned her Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of North Texas Health Science Center, an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor’s in medical technology jointly conferred by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and UT Arlington.

