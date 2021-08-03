Tarleton professor chosen to lead ADSA Board

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Barbara Jones has been named President of the American Dairy Science Association Southern Branch Board of Directors for 2021-22.

Jones, an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Science, is also a research scientist at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Director of the Southwest Regional Dairy Center at Tarleton.

“I am excited to serve this great organization,” she said. “I became a member of ADSA in graduate school, so it is very neat and fulfilling to give back to this association.”

The American Dairy Science Association (ADSA) is an international organization of educators, scientists and industry representatives committed to advancing the dairy industry, keenly aware of the role the dairy sciences play in fulfilling world economic, nutritive and health requirements. ADSA members have discovered methods and technologies that revolutionized the dairy industry.

