Tarleton making name, organizational changes

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has announced a series of name and organizational changes of colleges and departments within the Division of Academic Affairs as part of the university’s strategic planning process.

“Academic departments and colleges were asked to engage in a thoughtful reflection of their scope and role as they have evolved,” said Tarleton Provost Dr. Karen Murray. “Many of them recommended changes that more accurately reflect where they are and where they want to be in the near future.”

Taking effect July 1, the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences becomes the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The college comprises the Department of Animal Science (formerly Department of Animal Science and Veterinary Technology), the Department of Wildlife and Natural Resources (formerly Department of Wildlife, Sustainability and Ecosystem Sciences) and the Department of Agricultural Education and Communication (formerly Department of Agricultural and Consumer Sciences).

In the College of Health Sciences and Human Services, the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Public Health becomes the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Public Health and Nutrition Science. The Department of Social Work will be recast as the Department of Social Work and Communication Disorders.

The School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies within the College of Liberal and Fine Arts becomes the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Public Administration.

Additionally July 1, the College of Education becomes the College of Education and Human Development.

Set for implementation Aug. 1, the bachelor of science degree in environmental science from the new Department of Wildlife and Natural Resources becomes the bachelor of science degree in environmental science from the Department of Chemistry, Geoscience and Physics.

Taking effect Sept. 1, the Department of Agricultural Education and Communication becomes the Division of Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics within the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The Department of Public Administration becomes part of the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Public Administration in the College of Liberal and Fine Arts.

Also Sept. 1, the Department of Engineering and Computer Science in the College of Science and Technology will split into the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and the Department of Mechanical, Environmental and Civil Engineering.

The changes will be reflected in the University Catalog.