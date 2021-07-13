Tarleton, Life School reach agreement benefiting high school seniors

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Life School and Tarleton State University agreed recently to a plan to help LS seniors get their college education.

The Life School Board of Trustees and Tarleton leaders finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25 percent of Life High School graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing. With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who will become game changers.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“Life School is thrilled to provide additional course offerings to our students by partnering with Tarleton University,” said LS Superintendent Brent Wilson. “Agreements like this lay the groundwork for our students to pursue future educational interests and opportunities. It’s all about giving our Life School students the ability to pursue their passion.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.