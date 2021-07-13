ASAS names Smith 2021 Outstanding Young Animal Scientist

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Brandon Smith this week received the 2021 Outstanding Young Animal Scientist Award in Education, presented during the annual meeting of the Southern Section of the American Society of Animal Science in Louisville, Ky.

“This award couldn’t mean more to me,” Smith said. “To be recognized by my peers for my efforts in teaching is the pinnacle of my career to this point and the ultimate validation for the work I have put in over the last four years here at Tarleton.

“Of course, I couldn’t do it without my students, and so thanks must go to the nearly 1,000 individuals who have taken my classes since 2017.”

Affectionately called Doc Bowtie by his students, Dr. Smith has designed and implemented eight undergraduate and graduate courses in animal science since joining Tarleton in 2017. He recently represented the U.S. Agency for International Development in the Republic of Moldova, teaching farmers how to improve nutritional programs for dairy cows.

He received dual baccalaureate degrees in animal sciences and agronomy and soils in 2012 from Auburn University, his master’s in 2014 from the University of Arkansas and a PhD in agronomy from Texas A&M University in 2017.

He has chaired or co-chaired seven master’s students and served on another 18 graduate committees at Tarleton. In addition to his teaching and research, he co-teaches a workshop on applied statistics each year for faculty and graduate students attending the annual meeting of the American Society of Agronomy, the Crop Science Society of America and the Soil Science Society of America.

To learn more about Dr. Smith, visit www.faculty.tarleton.edu/wbsmith.