Tarleton launches master's program in mechanical engineering

STEPHENVILLE — Graduate students looking for a master’s degree in mechanical engineering now have another option. Tarleton State University will introduce this fall the first semester of a new program offered by the Department of Mechanical, Environmental and Civil Engineering.

“We’re proud to add this master’s degree in mechanical engineering to our graduate program inventory at Tarleton,” said Dr. Credence Baker, Graduate Dean. “The faculty have worked hard to ensure we offer high-quality, innovative coursework, and we’re all very excited to welcome our inaugural student cohort.

The degree, available at Tarleton’s Stephenville campus or online, is designed to prepare for work at the doctoral level or for students who want to advance their career.

“This is a major step forward,” said Tarleton Provost Dr. Karen Murray. “This new master’s program supports the university’s long-standing commitment to academic advancement and improves employment opportunities for students.

“In addition to providing students with exemplary education and training, the program better positions Tarleton to meet the growing workforce needs of North Texas and beyond.”

The MS in mechanical engineering is designed to be completed in two years, and qualifying students can be approved early, allowing undergrads to begin taking master’s courses the last year prior to earning their bachelor’s degree. This option lets students earn both their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years.

Thesis and professional (non-thesis) options are available. Both feature a rigorous curriculum and let students concentrate in the specialized areas of their choice.

The degree will equip graduates for careers in a number of emerging industries, including aerospace, robotics, manufacturing and sustainable energy. For more information, go to www.tarleton.edu/degrees/masters/ms-mechanical-engineering/index.html.

To learn more about Tarleton’s School of Engineering, visit www.tarleton.edu/engineering.