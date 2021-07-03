TSU Meat Science faculty honored

E-T staff report

Two individuals from Tarleton State's Meat Science program were recently recognized by the North American Colleges and Teachers in Agriculture (NACTA) for their teaching achievements.

Dr. Lea Ann Kinman is an associate professor in Meat Science and the Meat Laboratory Coordinator. She was a recipient of the NACTA Educator Award.

Jessica Johnson is a master of science graduate student focusing in Meat Science under the direction of Dr. Kinman. She was the recipient of the Graduate Student Teaching Award.

Both have contributed a great deal of time creating a very engaging and hands-on Meat Science course for undergraduates.