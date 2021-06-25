Tarleton taking applications for Reskilling Grant Program

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Applications for Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grants are being accepted for Tarleton State University undergraduate students enrolling for the fall 2021 semester.

The grant program stems from $175 million given to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund, originally part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

A $750,000 coordinating board grant will help Tarleton boost workers displaced by COVID-19 and students who stopped short of completing their undergraduate degree.

For those who qualify, grants of up to $1,500 will cover tuition and fees. The typical award is around $1,500 for the fall semester only. Undergraduate admission application fees will be waived through Aug. 31.

“These are exciting times at Tarleton as more and more students see our university as a first-choice destination,” said university President James Hurley. “Our students know they are part of the Tarleton family, with faculty and staff ready to help them succeed.”

Students who qualify for a reskilling grant can pursue a bachelor’s degree in a variety of programs, including nursing, general business, education, history, criminal justice, accounting, management, communication studies, agribusiness, marketing, human resource management, biomedical science, finance, public health, information technology, industrial technology, mechanical engineering technology, civil engineering, construction science and management.

Qualifying students must not have been enrolled at any college in 2021 (summer or spring), be admitted to Tarleton for fall 2021, be Texas residents eligible for in-state tuition, have a plan to complete the bachelor’s degree by summer 2022, have filed the 2021-22 FAFSA, and affirm the impact of COVID-19.

For more information and to apply, go to https://tarletonstate.us/reskill.