Stephenville area education news in brief

Local students earn academic honors at HPU

Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the spring 2021 semester. They include:

• Stephenville: Shelley Eklund, President’s List; Madison Gilder, President’s List; and Grace Hawkins, Dean’s List

• Comanche: Allison Auvenshine, Dean’s List; Zeph Christian, Dean’s List; Brianne Davis, Dean’s List; and Collin Davis, President’s List

• Hico: Sara Heinrichs, President’s List

Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.

Local students graduate from Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian University awarded 1,206 degrees May 7, 8 in three ceremonies taking place in Wildcat Stadium. Because the university did not conduct a December 2020 graduation ceremony, May Commencement included both December 2020 and May 2021 graduates. The following local students earned degrees:

Bregtje Schievink of Dublin graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Whitney Weems of Dublin graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology.

Riley Forehand of Stephenville graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Students whose GPAs are at least 3.6 graduate cum laude (with honor), 3.75 graduate magna cum laude (with high honor), and 3.9 graduate summa cum laude (with highest honor).