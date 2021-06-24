SHS choir students earn accolades at UIL contest

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Choir competed in the UIL State Solo & Ensemble Contest. They had four events that received a 1st division rating with all receiving positive comments from judges. Results are:

Ensembles

• Mixed Ensemble - Division 3 Rating, Bronze Medal: Heath Frisina, Sadey Fronterhouse, Taylor Hefner, Adyson Jergins, Livi Leinhauser, Nathan McMullin, Madison Montemayor, Michelle Rodriguez

• Treble Ensemble - Division 1 Rating, Gold Medal: Arizona Barnes, Morgan Jones, Cameron Mayo, Isabella Pena, Gia Riley, Mila Saldivar, Karsen Salyards, Hannah Whaley

Solos

• Cameron Mayo - 1, Gold Medal

• Mila Saldivar - 1, Gold Medal

• Emily Whitworth - 1, Gold Medal

• Arizona Barnes - 2, Silver Medal

• Sadey Fronterhouse - 2, Silver Medal

• Adyson Jergins - 2, Silver Medal

• Livi Leinhauser - 2, Silver Medal

• Jennifer Montero - 2, Silver Medal

• Nathaniel Morrow - 2, Silver Medal

• Hunter Merrill - 2, Silver Medal

• Suellyn Hunter - 2, Silver Medal