Yellow Jacket Band wins honors

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jacket Band recently received results from several year-end competitions.

For the virtual UIL State Band Solo & Ensemble two YJB events earned a 1st division at the state level. The clarinet quartet of Mayte Aguilar, Felisa Barron, Tessa Drew and Bryson Jones, and trumpet soloist Carter Cole earned that honor.

Also, each year the Yellow Jacket Band enters the Association of Texas Small School Bands Outstanding Performance Series in which schools may submit one, two or three recordings of their pieces. A panel of judges listen to all the schools from your region and the best advance to the Area level. The best Area performances then advance to the State level.

All three of the YJB Wind Ensemble's performances — "The Klaxon March," "Pike's Peak," and "Festivo" — advanced to the area level, Area level judging will take place at the end of June.

The HJH bands also enter the ATSSB Outstanding Performance Series competition. A panel of judges listen to all the schools from your region and the best advance to the Area level. The process is repeated and the best advance to the State level where the best performance in the state will be selected.

Two of the HJH Wind Symphony performances are advancing to the Area level in the OPS competition. The performance of Drum Major March won first place in the March category. In the concert selection category, the performance of Laniakea won first place as well. The judging of the Area level will take place at the end of June.