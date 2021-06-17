Texas Newspaper Foundation affirms support of TCCJ at Tarleton

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Texas Center for Community Journalism is in good hands at Tarleton State University. That’s what the Texas Newspaper Foundation decided last week during the annual Texas Press Association convention.

The TNF affirmed ongoing support of the TCCJ at the Foundation’s board meeting, part of the 141st annual convention of the Texas Press Association.

“The Texas Newspaper Foundation is delighted to solidify this relationship with Tarleton State University,” said Foundation President Greg Shrader. “Tarleton has made a major commitment to further journalism education by agreeing to administer the Texas Center for Community Journalism.

“Community journalism has never been more important. With Tarleton's efforts we are in the position to provide the educational tools to help ensure Texas newspapers continue to best serve their communities. “

Created and funded by the Texas Newspaper Foundation, the TCCJ moved to Tarleton last February after more than a decade at TCU under the direction of journalism professor Tommy Thomason, who retired in 2019.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Texas Newspaper Foundation,” said Dr. Eric Morrow, Dean of the College of Liberal and Fine Arts. “The opportunity to have the Texas Center for Community Journalism at Tarleton State engages our students and faculty in the vital work of supporting community journalism and local newspapers throughout the state.

“In coordinating training resources and workshops, as well as research and networking, they will be able to accomplish the mission of the Center and aid in sustaining the essential role that journalism and a free press have in our society."

Established in 1974, the Texas Newspaper Foundation, a non-profit organization, exists to honor the past, protect the present and build the future of journalism in general and newspapers in particular as a vibrant force in democratic society.