Tarleton RCI selects inaugural cohort from across the nation

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Rural Communication Institute has chosen 10 scholars and practitioners to join its inaugural group of rural scholars. The group represents colleges and universities from across the United States.

Cohort members:

• Ava Francesca Battocchio – Michigan State University (Lansing, Mich.)

• Clinton Brown – Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.)

• Courtney Cole – Regis College (Weston, Mass.)

• Xuewei Chen – Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, Okla.)

• Subi Gandhi – Tarleton State University (Stephenville, Texas)

• Allison Hahn – City University of New York (New York, N.Y.)

• Kevin Hales – University of Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

• Son Mai – McNeese State University (Lake Charles, La.)

• Rob Patterson – University of Virginia/McIntire School of Commerce (Crozet, Va.)

• Nicola Ritter – Texas A&M University (College Station, Texas)

• Ashli Stokes – University of North Carolina-Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)

• Bryce Tellmann – South Dakota School of Mines & Technology (Rapid City, S.D.)

• Bradley Wolfe – Ridgewater College (Nicollet, Minn.)

They will focus on rural communication issues and strategies. They are responsible for participating in a monthly research meeting, submitting research for the Rural Communication Journal, and engaging with the Think Rural podcast (https://tinyurl.com/thinkruralpodcast).

Additionally, they will develop reports focused on the future of rural areas and determine best practices for communicating with individuals in rural areas.

Contact Dr. Jennifer T. Edwards, Professor of Communication Studies and Executive Director of the Rural Communication Institute, at jtedwards@tarleton.edu.