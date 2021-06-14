FFA grads earn scholarships
E-T staff report
Several recent Stephenville High School graduates received the capstone achievement of a Texas FFA scholarship, but also on a very successful high school FFA career full of leadership and service.
Scholarship award winners include:
• Ryan Hess: San Antonio ($20,000) (Top 10 in the state)
• Cade Davis: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)
• Brady Tuggle: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)
• Maggie McGregor: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)
• Chloe Krause: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)
• Kyle Styron: Dick Wallrath ($10,000)