FFA grads earn scholarships

E-T staff report

Several recent Stephenville High School graduates received the capstone achievement of a Texas FFA scholarship, but also on a very successful high school FFA career full of leadership and service.

Scholarship award winners include:

• Ryan Hess: San Antonio ($20,000) (Top 10 in the state)

• Cade Davis: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Brady Tuggle: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Maggie McGregor: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Chloe Krause: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Kyle Styron: Dick Wallrath ($10,000)