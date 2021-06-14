FFA grads earn scholarships

E-T staff report
Ryan Hess won the San Antonio Stock Show $20,000 scholarship. He was named one of the Top 10 in the state.
Cade Davis received a Houston Livestock Show $20,000 scholarship.
Brady Tuggle received a Houston Livestock Show $20,000 scholarship.
Maggie McGregor received a Houston Livestock Show $20,000 scholarship.
Chloe Krause received a Houston Livestock Show $20,000 scholarship.
Kyle Styron received a Dick Wallrath $10,000 scholarship.

Several recent Stephenville High School graduates received the capstone achievement of a Texas FFA scholarship, but also on a very successful high school FFA career full of leadership and service. 

Scholarship award winners include:

• Ryan Hess: San Antonio ($20,000) (Top 10 in the state)

• Cade Davis: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Brady Tuggle: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Maggie McGregor: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Chloe Krause: Houston Livestock Show ($20,000)

• Kyle Styron: Dick Wallrath ($10,000)