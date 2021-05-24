Tarleton Texan Battalion commissions 11 new Army lieutenants

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Eleven Tarleton State University ROTC Texan Battalion cadets were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in a May 13 ceremony on the Stephenville campus.

Cadets must complete their undergraduate degree, including a military science curriculum, and leader development training to be commissioned.

Col. Sean Corrigan, U.S. Army (retired), a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and currently Executive Vice President for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, keynoted the ceremony.

“You are stepping into an Army that is under-prepared right now because of COVID. You can’t go to the range virtually, so you have a major task ahead of you training troops,” he advised the new officers.

“You are responsible for those troops assigned to you. There’s no such thing as a grace period, you’re the leader from the day you sign in. The Army defines selfless service as putting the welfare of the nation, the Army and your subordinates before your own.”

Recently commissioned Texan Battalion cadets, their degree, Texas hometown, branch and component:

• 2nd Lt. Nathan Wood, bachelor’s in wildlife sustainability and ecosystem sciences, Sweetwater, Infantry, Texas Army National Guard.

• 2nd Lt. William Corrigan, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Frisco, Chemical, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. Stephen Duong, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Richardson, Infantry, Texas Army National Guard.

• 2nd Lt. Alec Brown, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Weatherford, Infantry, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. Cameron Lehr, bachelor’s in kinesiology, Jacksonville, Aviation, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. Christopher Mazzocchi, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Prosper, Infantry, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. Gabrielle Howes, bachelor’s in information systems, Houston, Field Artillery, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. David Sneed, bachelor’s in kinesiology, Copperas Cove, Quartermaster, U.S. Army Reserve.

• 2nd Lt. Esias Ortiz, bachelor’s in kinesiology, San Antonio, Infantry, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. Cameron Pool, bachelor’s in construction science, Fort Worth, Field Artillery, active Army.

• 2nd Lt. Justin Parsons, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Helotes, Field Artillery, active Army.

For more information on the Tarleton Texan Battalion and Army ROTC program, visit www.tarleton.edu/rotc.