Stephenville education news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Pate graduates from University of Findlay

Jennifer Pate of Stephenville has graduated from the University of Findlay. Pate received a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Pate was invited to walk in the University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master's, bachelor's or associate degrees for the academic year 2020-21.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.

Mainord named to Berry College Dean's List

Allee Mainord of Stephenville was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.