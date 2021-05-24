Class of 2021 bids farewell to Stephenville High

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

Stephenville High School Class of 2021 went out with a bang Friday evening with a commencement ceremony that ended with a fireworks display at Memorial Stadium.

Stephenville ISD Superintendent Matt Underwood handed out diplomas to approximately 221 students as they crossed the field amid cheers and celebrations.

Class of 2021 valedictorian Madison Nation said she plans to attend Tarleton State University.

Nation spoke of how she believes each of her graduating classmates has a bright future ahead whether they are going to college, entering the workforce, or joining the military.

“I can not wait to see this amazing impact this class makes on the world,” Nation said.

For more photos from Friday's graduation click here.

Class salutatorian Kyle Styron said he plans to attend Baylor University.

Styron presented the first speech of the evening, which touched many hearts both on the field and in the stands.

“Something I believe it is important to recognize at this point in our lives is friendships and memories," Styron said. "You have to count the days and make the days count.”

Many graduates are excited to begin new endeavors this Fall as they continue on to work toward their bachelor’s degree. Some of those students shared their plans:

Fifth in his class and two-time National Agriscience Fair champion, Ryan Hess, plans to attend Texas Tech University, where he will major in agricultural communications and minor in political science.

“There’s an internship at Texas Tech called the Washington, D.C., Congressional Internship Program, and I'm hoping to get into that program, so I can work with congressmen and congresswomen in government. And then after I receive my bachelor’s degree, I'm hoping to attend law school,” Hess said.

A member of varsity theater and the tennis team, Dylan Jones, said he plans to attend Louisiana State University.

“I plan to attend LSU and major in sport’s administration. While at LSU I’ll be working in the video department making videos for the football team and, hopefully, walking on to play tennis there,” Jones said.

Grayson Traweek, a varsity athlete for the football, basketball, baseball and golf teams, plans to attend Tyler Junior College majoring in sports management.

“I committed to play golf at Tyler Junior College and will start playing in fall tournaments there in August or September,” Traweek said.

In all, the graduates of the Stephenville High School Class of 2021 applied for and received more than $1.3 million in scholarships and awards to further their education.