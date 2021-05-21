Stephenville education news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Local students named to SNHU president's list

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Several area students were named to the list including:

• Glen Rose: Melissa Martin

• Stephenville: Andrea Moix, Melissa Pawless and Crystal Jones

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Lopez named to SNHU dean's list

Shania Lopez of Stephenville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 Dean's List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Decker named to UM dean's honor roll

Maycee Lynn Decker of Stephenville was recently named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2021 honor roll list.

Decker was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Local students named to ACU's dean's honor roll

Nearly 1,200 students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University.

The following local students made the list:

• Kaylee Dahl of Stephenville, a senior majoring in biochemistry

• Alissa Davis of Stephenville, a junior majoring in digital entertainment tech

• Claire Choate of Stephenville, a junior majoring in communication disorders

To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.