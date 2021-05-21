New Tarleton endowments support STEM students, innovation

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University today announced creation of four endowments to help meet the growing demand for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) graduates and bolster regional economic growth and innovation.

Part of the College of Science and Technology, the endowments will provide scholarships and research stipends, increase hands-on educational opportunities for student discovery, and encourage collaborations with industry, government agencies and other higher education institutions.

“We sincerely appreciate the generosity of our donors and their commitment to provide an educational experience second to none,” said Dr. Gabe Cagwin, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “These endowments will support academically talented STEM students who otherwise might not have an opportunity to complete their degree and honor some of Tarleton’s most distinguished faculty.”

More than half of the university’s 14,000 students are the first in their family to attend college, and 60 percent of all Tarleton Texans receive some form of financial assistance.

The Pam and Mark Littleton Enrichment Endowment for Mathematics Education supports professional development opportunities for students associated with the Tarleton Educators for the Advancement of Mathematics (TEAM). Drs. Pam and Mark Littleton are retired from the Department of Mathematics and Department of Educational Leadership and Technology, respectively.

The Timberlake Biological Field Station Research Support Endowment, established by Dr. Lamar and Marilynn Johanson, provides student stipends as well as travel support for students to present research findings at national scientific meetings and conferences. Covering about 800 acres in Mills County, the field station is home to an array of indigenous plants and wildlife, allowing student researchers to study everything from aquatic ecology and environmental chemistry to herpetology and water quality.

A second endowment created by the Johansons — the Lamar and Marilynn T. Johanson Biological Sciences Scholarship Endowment — continues the couple’s broad support of academic and athletic programs, providing scholarships to biology and biomedical science majors.

Dr. Johanson retired in 2001 after 40 years of service to Tarleton, including 18 years as Dean of the former College of Arts and Sciences. Mrs. Johanson served Texas public schools for 34 years as a classroom teacher in Hico and Stephenville high schools, an education specialist with the Texas Education Agency, and high school and elementary principal at Strawn and Goldthwaite ISDs. She received the 2015 Distinguished Alumnus honor from the Tarleton Alumni Association.

The Jimmy J. McCoy Physics Scholarship Endowment — a first for the university — honors Dr. McCoy’s 50 years of service to Tarleton. The endowment was established by alumni, university friends and physics faculty.

“The College of Science and Technology is profoundly grateful for these new endowments,” said Dr. Michael Huggins, Dean of the college. “They will enhance the traditional classroom experience and enable applied-learning opportunities that better prepare graduates for the STEM workforce.”

