Cardone places in CSIET art contest

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School foreign exchange student from Italy, Clara Cardone, had success in the 19th Annual CSIET Art Cover Contest (Council on Standards for International Educational Travel).

Cardone received honorable mention representing Italy, and SHS.

"She is a very sweet girl and amazing student and I'm proud that I had the honor of having her in my class this year. Be sure to congratulate her on her amazing design when you see her!" said Liz Stearns in a social media post.