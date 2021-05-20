Tarleton pact guarantees admission to HPU environmental science students

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has announced an admissions agreement with Howard Payne University. High-achieving HPU science, biology, chemistry and engineering science students will be guaranteed acceptance to Tarleton’s master of science in environmental science program.

Operated from the College of Science and Technology, the program is interdisciplinary and fully online. It offers ﬂexibility to suit the needs of students and their career paths in an array of related fields. With both thesis and non-thesis options, the degree works for students in any stage of their career.

“We are committed to bringing well-qualified graduate students from Howard Paine University to Tarleton State University and the master of environmental science program,” said Dr. Ryan Morgan, head of the Department of Chemistry, Geoscience and Physics. “This exciting partnership is a step in the long-term vision for enhancing science and policy advocates in Texas and beyond.”

Dr. Anne Egelston, Director of Tarleton’s Center for Environmental Studies, said HPU is a regionally important institution.

“This agreement allows Howard Payne students to integrate quickly into our master’s program,” she added. “We look forward to maintaining a close relationship with them and bringing more of those students to our campus and to our environmental science program.”

The agreement, which takes effect immediately, also makes transfer students eligible for scholarships their first semester at Tarleton.

Additional MOUs and articulation agreements are being developed with universities across Texas as Tarleton continues to cultivate programs that meet regional and state workforce needs.