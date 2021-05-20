Tarleton-Kennedale pact improves seniors' educational opportunities

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Kennedale Independent School District seniors could find it easier to obtain a college education after Tarleton State University and KISD trustees signed an agreement to benefit the school’s top graduates.

The Kennedale ISD Board of Trustees and Tarleton leaders finalized a memorandum of understanding offering annual scholarships and guaranteed admission for the top 25 percent of KHS graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Kennedale graduates flourish when they come to Tarleton. This makes it possible for more of them to be Tarleton Texans.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“We are pleased to announce that Kennedale ISD and Tarleton State University have entered into an agreement we believe will benefit our students and help Tarleton increase its enrollment,” said KISD Superintendent Chad Gee. “We feel that this is a win/win for both of our institutions as Tarleton gets some of our academically successful students and those students are rewarded for their hard work while students in Kennedale ISD.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.