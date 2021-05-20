SHS FCCLA competitors receive awards, elect officers for 2021-22

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competitors were recently presented their certificates/awards and had their first official FCCLA meeting with new officers planning for the 2021-22 school year.

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education in public and private school through grade 12.

Stephenville High School students are eligible to be a FCCLA member just by enrolling in Culinary Arts, Human Growth and Development, Interpersonal Studies, Fashion Design, or Money Matters.

Officers elected for the upcoming year include:

• Co-Presidents: Camilla Buchanan and Kiran Shewmaker

• Vice President: Faith Ivey

• Secretary: Kady Henry

• Treasurer: Mayte Aguilar

• Social Media Specialist: Cinthia Ruiz

• Advisers: Wendy Ivey and Christie Aparicio