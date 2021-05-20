FFA welding students earn AWS certifications
Sixty-two American Welding Society D1.1 certifications were presented to Stephenville High School FFA students.
These students completed a gas metal arc welding (GMAW) or shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) weld and passed the criteria set aside by American Welding Society (AWS) code.
Note: Not all students were available for photos.
Students earning the certificates are:
• John Wayne Ogle
• Corbin Poston
• Curtis Jenkins
• Matthew McKenzie
• Gavyn Sharp
• Landyn Wheeler
• Antonio Mande
• Juan Guevara
• Luis Angel
• Holden Gerhardt
• Joseph Gray
• Larry Rauscher
• Logan Hanna
• Curtiss Baugh
• Jakob Stockstill
• Allen Moerman
• Rafael DelaRosa
• Valor Castillo
• Jacob Davis
• Zachary Childress
• Jace Moore
• Bronco Berry
• Riley Chapman
• Tanner Crosswhite
• Kash Stone
• Cade Davis
• Matt Cox
• Isabella Carrillo
• Cason Heller
• Edgar Villeda
• Landen Toof
• Jose Briseno
• Kyler Eudy
• Peyton Vandenberge
• Charles Hughes
• Sebastian Pacheco
• Lukas Rosales
• Tyler Heller
• Tristan Hanna
• Cade Castleberry
• Brady Tuggle
• Mace Parham
• Colt Bays
• Noah Mendoza
• Logan Lewallen
• Miguel Moreno
• Guadalupe Garcia
• Alijhea Taylor
• Ben Kirbo