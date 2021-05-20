FFA welding students earn AWS certifications

E-T staff report

Sixty-two American Welding Society D1.1 certifications were presented to Stephenville High School FFA students.

These students completed a gas metal arc welding (GMAW) or shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) weld and passed the criteria set aside by American Welding Society (AWS) code.

Note: Not all students were available for photos.

Students earning the certificates are:

• John Wayne Ogle

• Corbin Poston

• Curtis Jenkins

• Matthew McKenzie

• Gavyn Sharp

• Landyn Wheeler

• Antonio Mande

• Juan Guevara

• Luis Angel

• Holden Gerhardt

• Joseph Gray

• Larry Rauscher

• Logan Hanna

• Curtiss Baugh

• Jakob Stockstill

• Allen Moerman

• Rafael DelaRosa

• Valor Castillo

• Jacob Davis

• Zachary Childress

• Jace Moore

• Bronco Berry

• Riley Chapman

• Tanner Crosswhite

• Kash Stone

• Cade Davis

• Matt Cox

• Isabella Carrillo

• Cason Heller

• Edgar Villeda

• Landen Toof

• Jose Briseno

• Kyler Eudy

• Peyton Vandenberge

• Charles Hughes

• Sebastian Pacheco

• Lukas Rosales

• Tyler Heller

• Tristan Hanna

• Cade Castleberry

• Brady Tuggle

• Mace Parham

• Colt Bays

• Noah Mendoza

• Logan Lewallen

• Miguel Moreno

• Guadalupe Garcia

• Alijhea Taylor

• Ben Kirbo