A new adventure: TSU graduates more than 1,500 at spring commencement

Tarleton State University bid farewell to more than 1,500 Texans who became alums this past weekend during commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

Friday morning's graduates were from the College of Business and College of Health Sciences and Human Services. Friday afternoon's graduates were from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and College of Liberal and Fine Arts.

On Saturday, the College of Education and College of Science and Technology bid farewell to their graduates in the morning ceremony and the College of Graduate Studies received their diplomas in the afternoon ceremony.

The full ceremonies may be viewed online at www.tarleton.edu/graduation/

