A new adventure: TSU graduates more than 1,500 at spring commencement

Stephenville Empire-Tribune
Graduates of Tarleton's College of Business, and College of Health Sciences and Human Services line up to receive their diplomas during Friday morning's commencement ceremony.
A graduate of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences decked out his mortarboard for Friday afternoon's ceremony.
Graduates from the College of Education, and College of Science and Technology await their diplomas during Saturday's spring commencement at Tarleton State University's Memorial Stadium.
Graduates of Tarleton State University's College of Graduate Studies line up to receive their diplomas during Saturday's commencement.

Tarleton State University bid farewell to more than 1,500 Texans who became alums this past weekend during commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

Friday morning's graduates were from the College of Business and College of Health Sciences and Human Services. Friday afternoon's graduates were from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and College of Liberal and Fine Arts.

On Saturday, the College of Education and College of Science and Technology bid farewell to their graduates in the morning ceremony and the College of Graduate Studies received their diplomas in the afternoon ceremony.

The full ceremonies may be viewed online at www.tarleton.edu/graduation/

"May you forever bleed purple."