SHS students place in state UIL Theatrical Design finals

E-T staff report

The Texas UIL Theatrical Design state finals were held virtually on Tuesday with several Stephenville High School students garnering honors.

"They put all the work in that they would do in a normal year and didn't get the amazing experience of defending and showing their work at state in Round Rock since it was held virtually," reads a post on the Stephenville High School Facebook page.

State finalists and winners include:

• Fifth place: Group Design, Faith Mayhar (Set), Emma Pope (Hair & Makeup), Suellyn Hunter (costuming), and Lauren Pope (Marketing).

• Sixth place: Maci Underwood, Individual Set Design

• Leo McClintock, Individual Set Design

• Maci Spivey, Individual Hair & Makeup

• Emma Pope, Individual Hair & Makeup

• Morgan Thompson, Individual Costuming

• Lauren Pope, Individual Marketing

• McKenna Pack, Individual Marketing

Coaches for the students are Mindy Pope and Liz Stearnes.