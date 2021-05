SHS announces Student Council, class officers

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School has announced its Student Council and individual class officers for the upcoming academic year. They are:

• Student Council: Bailey Heller, president; McKenna Pack, vice president; Brooke Langford, secretary; Kennedy Coffee, treasurer; and Laura Henriksen, reporter.

• 12th grade: McKenna Pack, president; Bailey Heller, vice president; Sam Goldberg, secretary; Madisyn Cole, treasurer; Maci Guay, reporter.

• 11th grade: Presleigh LaDuque, president; Jabez Esquivel, vice president; Kirsten Cline, secretary; Braden Fowler, treasurer; and Addie Post, reporter.

• 10th grade: Benjamin Wood, president; Presley Koho, vice president; Ava Thompson, secretary; Avery Goodwin, treasurer; and Kaylee Fair, reporter.

• Ninth grade: Sanjivani Pokhrel, president; Vanessa Gonzalez, vice president; Grace Taylor, secretary; Twiggs Montgomery, treasurer; and Kamryn Coffee, reporter.