Tarleton program helps students who dropped out due to COVID-19

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — A $750,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will help Tarleton State University boost workers displaced by COVID-19 and assist students who stopped short of completing their undergraduate degree.

The Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program stems from $175 million given the coordinating board from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund, originally part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

Grant money for those who qualify covers tuition and fees and will vary from $750 to $1,500 per semester (summer and fall 2021). Application fees will be waived for previous Tarleton students.

“Everything that has happened over the last 10 months has reshaped higher education,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Now Tarleton must reshape our economy by helping students and Texas residents affected by the pandemic.”

Students who qualify for a reskilling grant can pursue a bachelor’s degree in a variety of programs, including nursing, general business, education, history, criminal justice, accounting, management, communication studies, agribusiness, marketing, human resource management, biomedical science, finance, public health, information technology, industrial technology, mechanical engineering technology, civil engineering, construction science and management.

Qualifying students must:

• not have been enrolled at any college for the previous full semester or previous six months

• be admitted to Tarleton and be Texas residents eligible for in-state tuition

• be enrolled within 12 months of completing a bachelor’s degree that identifies for a high-need occupation in Tarleton’s service area

• have filed the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid to attend summer 2021 and/or the 2021-22 FAFSA for fall 2021, indicating financial need and eligibility for federal Title IV assistance.

• affirm impact of COVID-19

For more information and to apply, go to https://tarletonstate.us/reskill.