Tarleton, Dallas College partnership rewards transfer students

STEPHENVILLE — One of the fastest growing regional universities in the country and one of the largest community college systems in Texas cemented an agreement this afternoon as a national prototype to boost educational opportunities for transfer students who graduate from two-year schools.

As part of its Distinguished College Partnership, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships, from $500 to $2,000, to Dallas College transfer students with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Awards will be divided between fall and spring semesters based on enrollment and will be renewable up to three years with satisfactory academic progress.

The multimillion-dollar investment aligns with the 122-year vision of Tarleton’s founder to provide a high-quality university education to students who otherwise might not have the chance.

“John Tarleton dreamed of a comprehensive regional university bursting with opportunity,” said President James Hurley. “He committed us, and we will follow the path.

“Some of the brightest students in Texas graduate from Dallas College, then transfer to Tarleton. Many are the first in their family to earn a bachelor’s degree. We are eager to invest in their future.”

Founded in 1965, Dallas College — formerly the Dallas County Community College District — serves more than 83,000 credit and 25,000 continuing education students across seven campuses.

“We’re excited to partner with Tarleton State on this latest transfer pathway that broadens the horizons of our hardworking students,” said Dallas College Chancellor Joe May. “There are various paths to a successful career for our students, including transfer, and this is another way we can help them reach their goals after graduating from Dallas College.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other two-year colleges in the region, in concert with the President’s Transfer Guaranteed Award Program. T-GAP assures scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,500 per year for students admitted from two-year colleges. Award amounts are enhanced for students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished College Partners.

For more information on T-GAP, go to https://www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/transfer-GAP.html. To learn more about Distinguished College Partnership scholarships, visit https://www.tarleton.edu/admissions/transfer/distinguished-college-partners.html.