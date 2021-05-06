Tarleton honors student leaders, community supporters

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University campus leaders, student achievers and community supporters were honored April 9 during the 25th annual Leadership and Service Awards presentation held at the Barry Thompson Student Center in Stephenville.

Hosted by Tarleton’s Division of Student Affairs, the ceremony spotlights those who contributed to a successful year.

The John Tarleton Spirit Award —named for the university’s founder — honors senior students who exemplify the Tarleton spirit through involvement, participation and leadership. Recipients this year are Hannah Bahlmann, Brylee Beall, Jacquelyn Brewer, Daisy Cordona, Kelsey Dvorak, Emily Kahler, Kendall Lisle, Adrian Manning, Patricia McMillian, Johnathan Daniel Mendoza, Sandra Nava, Athena Orsa, Dakota Overall, Carter Prichard and Anabelle Sherill.

Honorary John Tarleton Spirit certificates were presented to faculty members Dr. Dennis Jones and Dr. Ann Albrecht.

Other top awards bear the name of individuals who have had a positive impact on the university.

W.O. and Florene Trogdon have two awards named in their honor, for individual service and organizational service. Dr. Trogdon was Tarleton’s 12th President. This year’s Individual Service Award was presented to Allyson Knowles; the Organizational Service Award went to Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.

This year’s May Jones Advisor of the Year Award, for exemplary leadership and dedication, recognized Dr. Cheyenne Runyan.

The Tarleton Activities Board “Welcome Back Bash” was named Program of the Year, Delta Zeta sorority earned the Colonel Will L. Tate Organization of the Year Award, and Toni Eads and Jenna Lawhorn were named Earl Rudder Award winners.

Freshman and Sophomore Leadership awards annually go to underclassmen who are actively involved in all aspects of campus life. This year’s outstanding freshmen are Kayla Key and Claire Welch. The outstanding sophomores are Aspen Hoover and Nathalye Lopez.

Jayden Owens earned recognition for his involvement with the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and International Programs, and Gustavo Vazquez received the 2021 ODIIP Equity Award.

The Graduate Student Leadership Award recognizes Tarleton students who are working on postgraduate degrees. Cameron Ellner, Alexis Soriano and Joshua Willis received the 2021 award.

Also named at the ceremony were Destinee Oney, Kylee Sparks and Lee Tyer as Greek Persons of the Year and Student Involvement Award winners Daniel Mendoza, Rhett Gore and Sandra Nava, Brendan Gore, Anne Wilkins, Stephen Reeves, Madison Talbert, Hunter Brumit, Jordan David, Michael Patulea, Hayden Parker, Britt Robinson and Leeza Cronin were recognized as Purple Poo graduates.

Other awardees:

Laura Dobson and Serenity Edward, Impact Award; Sara Rodriguez and Shilo Stallcup, Advocate Award; Juan Garcia, Alumni Association Keeper of the Gates Award; Ace Hardware, The Dowell Company, the Senator Robert Glasgow Award; Devin Hughes, Sadie Saxson and Megan Scott, Wanda Mercer Legacy Award; Bonnie Clifton and Celia Vaudia, Leadership in Athletics Award; Hannah Bahlmann and Cassie Labay, Student Media Award; Ryan Afflerbach, Residence Life Exemplary Service Award; Treat Yourself series by Abigail Kistner, Residence Life Program of the Year Award; and Arbrea Lewis and Jade Smith, Residence Life Leaders of the Year Award.