FFA teams place in CDE contest

E-T staff report

Three Stephenville FFA teams competed at the Tarleton State University State FFA Career Development Event contest last week.

The students sorted everything from Holsteins and soil types to GPS coordinates and slopes.

The results are as follows:

• Dairy Cattle, seventh-place team in the state: Esmae Velsen, 3rd High Individual; KK Osinga,12th high individual; Hannah Holden; and Hollis Wright.

During this event, team members complete a written exam, evaluate dairy cattle on physical characteristics and analyze cows based on pedigree and herd record. Teams consist of three or four members and the top three scores are compiled for team results, according to the state FFA website.

• Homesite, 17th-place team in the state: Cade Castleberry, fifth individual; Mace Parham, 10th Individual; Logan Lewallen; and John Wayne Ogle

The Home Site Evaluation Career Development Event introduces students to non-agronomic use of land including, but not limited to, the suitability of various types of land for building sites, home sanitation systems, impoundment structures, lawns and other construction considerations, according to the state FFA website.

• Environment and Natural Resources, 13th-place team in the state: Jorge Aguilar; Isaac Taylor; Jahir Guerra; and Zach Villarreal.

The purpose of the environmental and natural resource career development event is to stimulate student interest and to promote environmental and natural resource instruction in the agriculture food and natural resource curriculum and to provide recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies as a result of environmental and natural resource instruction, according to the state FFA website.