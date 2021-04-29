TSU horse judging team competes in first Spring Collegiate Sweepstakes

E-T staff report

The Tarleton State University Horse Judging Team recently competed at the 2021 Spring Collegiate Sweepstakes.

Team members competed as individuals in the Intermediate Division. They include: Gracie Ayers, Nicole Bloch, Alicia Sanchez and Kacie Gray.

Ayers finished sixth overall and Bloch finished 10th overall. Both had top 10 placings in all divisions (Halter, Performance and Reasons) and Gray was in the top 10 in Reasons.

The team would like to thank Lori Cohen and Lillian Esterl-Byrne for accompanying the team and coaching them through their first contest.

This is the first time Tarleton has had Horse Judging Team members compete in the Spring Sweepstakes.