Tarleton students compete in Baylor negotiating meet

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University business administration students Daniel Johnson and Alexandra Oropeza participated in the recent National Undergraduate Negotiation Competition sponsored by Baylor University.

The competition, the only such event in the United States designed specifically for teams of undergraduate students, specializes in building negotiation skills in future business leaders.

Johnson and Oropeza won their first-round match against Purdue University, then finished sixth out of 18 schools from across the nation. They were just three-tenths of a point behind their second-round negotiating partner, the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Both students are in the human resources BBA program and competed in association with their Employee and Labor Relations course taught by Brian Martinson, who served as their coach.

Teams in the competition this year included Babson College, Baylor, Liberty University, New York University, Nichols College, Northern Arizona University, Ryerson University, the SolBridge International School of Business, Tufts University, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the University of Akron, the University of Central Oklahoma, the University of Florida and Utah Valley University.