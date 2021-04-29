FFAers place at state CDE competition

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville FFA members recently traveled to Lubbock recently to compete in the State Career Development Events at Texas Tech.

Results are as follows:

• Agronomy, 7th place: Peyton Vanden Berge, Brady Tuggle, Carson McKinney and Cade Davis

• Food Science, 8th place: Chloe Krause, Hudson Westbrook, Ryan Hess and Mayte Perez

• Entomology, 29th place: Caitlin Thompson, Arianna Floyd, Joseph Gray and Autry Russell

The meats team also participated in a state qualifiers practice contest and was the seventh-place team.

Members of the meats team are Ryan Hess, Kirsten Cline, Joseph Gray and Shayla Mader.