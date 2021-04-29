FFAers place at state CDE competition

E-T Staff Report
The Stephenville FFA entomology team placed 29th at the State CDE competition held recently in Lubbock. Members of the team are Caitlin Thompson, Arianna Floyd, Joseph Gray and Autry Russell.
The Stephenville FFA agronomy team placed seventh at the State CDE competition held recently at Texas Tech in Lubbock. Team members include Peyton Vanden Berge, Brady Tuggle, Carson McKinney and Cade Davis.
The Stephenville FFA food science team placed 8th in the State CDE competition held recently at Texas Tech in Lubbock. Members of the team include Ryan Hess, Chloe Krause, Mayte Perez and Hudson Westbrook.

Stephenville FFA members recently traveled to Lubbock recently to compete in the State Career Development Events at Texas Tech. 

Results are as follows:

The meats team also participated in a state qualifiers practice contest and was the seventh-place team.

Members of the meats team are Ryan Hess, Kirsten Cline, Joseph Gray and Shayla Mader.