Tarleton raises $301,461 on fifth annual Giving Day

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University raised $301,461 from 746 donors on its fifth annual Giving Day, April 13, in support of its mission to boost research, student learning and scholarships.

Giving Day at Tarleton continues to gain traction among alumni and friends. The partnership with hundreds of individuals, foundations and corporations has united Texans to support causes that enhance regional quality of life.

Since the 24-hour online fundraising challenge started four years ago, university alumni, faculty, staff and friends have given more than $1.56 million to Tarleton colleges, programs, scholarships and activities.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the generosity,” said Dr. Gabe Cagwin, vice president for Institutional Advancement. “Even after a tumultuous last 12 months — unlike any our country has seen in almost a century — Tarleton Texans made a lasting impact on our students, faculty and staff.”

That impact extends beyond charitable donations to inspire a culture of philanthropy that will thrive long after a check was cashed, a stock certificated transferred or a credit card paid.

“The past four months, my staff has worked diligently in preparation for Tarleton’s Giving Day,” Cagwin added. “From the unbelievable support of President James Hurley and First Lady Kindall Hurley to the incredible support across our locations, this has been a total team effort from the start.

“Not only were we blessed with the generous support of so many alumni and friends, but we also had a tremendous response from our faculty and staff. Every day they give selflessly to provide our students with a first-class experience while on our campuses, in addition to sharing their time and talents.”