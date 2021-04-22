Tarleton inks pact with CFBISD for admissions, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University and the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District have agreed to a partnership designed to lend a hand to CFBISD seniors who want a college education.

CFBISD and Tarleton leaders recently finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25% of the district’s high school graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who want more than classroom knowledge. They want know-how. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students from across the region.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“We are excited about the opportunities our graduates will receive through the Guaranteed Awards Program at Tarleton State University,” said CFISD Superintendent Dr. John Chapman III. “Our students will benefit from the unique experiences that Tarleton offers inside and outside the classroom as well as the generous scholarships.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.