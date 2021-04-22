Tarleton associate professor named SWPA President-elect

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Associate Professor Dr. Thomas Faulkenberry has been named President-elect of the Southwestern Psychological Association, the affiliate organization of the American Psychological Association.

Dr. Faulkenberry, assistant head of the Department of Psychological Sciences at Tarleton State University, previously served as SWPA treasurer and Texas representative. His three-year term ends in 2024.

He also serves in other national organizations related to statistics education, including as Secretary-Treasurer of the Mathematical Association of America Special Interest Group (SIGMAA) on Statistics Education. He is a member of the Joint Committee on Undergraduate Statistics and Data Science Education, co-sponsored by the American Statistical Association and the Mathematical Association of America.

The SWPA serves nine southwestern states with the mission of working to strengthen psychology’s scientific, professional and educational facets.