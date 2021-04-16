Six Stephenville FFA teams advance to state

Compiled by Jordan Smith

Special to the E-T

Over the last several days, Stephenville FFA has competed in Career Development Events, testing the students' career skills. These students competed against students from 32 counties of Texas and schools of all sizes.

Six teams from SHS will be advancing to state.

The results are as follows:

• Ag Sales, second place, state qualifier: Haley Lopez, Haley Frisina, Gracie Browne and Kinli Newman.

• Dairy Judging, Area Champions, state qualifier: Hannah Holden, MaKayla Osinga (second highest individual), Esmae Velsen and Hollis Wright.

• Entomology, fourth place, state qualifier: Joseph Gray, Arianna Rosati, Autry Russell and Caitlin Thompson.

• Farm Business Management, third place, state qualifier: Osvaldo Carrillo, Shayla Mader, Tyler Tucker and Peyton Vanden Berge.

• Floriculture, 10th Place: Maggie McGregor (second highest individual score), Charleigh Feurbacher, Lexi Nelms and Cameron Mayo.

• Homesite, fourth place, state qualifer: Cade Castleberry (fifth highest individual score), Mace Parham, John Wayne Ogle and Logan Lewallen.

• Horse, 10th place: Kenna Cashon, Seren Fowler, Klancy Hammons and Ely Taylor

• Land 14th place: Eduardo Briseno Zermeno, Valor Castillo and Larry Rauscher

• Livestock, 11th place: Henley Balliger, Cade Davis, Tristan Hanna and Reese Young

• Milk Quality and Products, 11th place: Mason Butchee, Elija Cortez, Mason Haynes and Sterling Richmond.

• Poultry, 11th place: Berenice Avalos, Daisy Leija, Rylan Sperry and Victoria Tobias.

• Vet Tech, seventh place, state qualifier: Chloe Krause, Diego Hernandez, Ariana Soto and Tyler Tucker.