Tarleton increasing student access with Texas College Bridge Partnership

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University is making it easier for high school students to pursue an academic degree, thanks to a partnership with Texas College Bridge, an online readiness site in math and English.

Texas College Bridge enables high school juniors and seniors who need developmental math or English to complete those classes online their junior and senior years instead of waiting until they’re at Tarleton.

“Mastering these courses during high school allows students to immediately enroll in university-level classes. This saves time and money,” said Dr. Laurie Sharp, Tarleton Executive Director of Strategic Academic Initiatives. “And because students begin their university journey with more confidence, they’re much more likely to complete their degree.”

Texas College Bridge courses are self-paced and based on a pre-assessment of college math and English readiness. Students follow a personalized study path and access class materials and monitor progress online. A remote facilitator is available to assist.

Upon completion of the courses, students submit verification to Tarleton through Texas College Bridge.

Dr. Jordan Barkley, Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Administration, called the partnership with Texas College Bridge a natural solution to support area school districts and help students transition from high school.

“In spite of the disruption to learning caused by COVID-19, these personalized study paths let students hit the ground running,” he said. “Increasing educational attainment and enhancing student success are behind everything we do.”

To become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html. To learn more about Texas College Bridge, go to www.texascollegebridge.org.