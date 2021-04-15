Tarleton communication students launch internship support fund

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — With the help of alumni, Tarleton communication studies students recently raised $10,000 hosting a scholarship fundraiser kickoff at Rough Creek Lodge in Glen Rose.

The seed money establishes a fund to supplement unpaid internships for communication studies students and businesses with communication needs. The goal is to fund 20 interns annually.

Donations from Granbury Wine Walk and Luminant, primary sponsors of the event, will give more students hands-on educational experiences that translate into careers.

“Students with internships are more competitive on the job market, but many in our field and region are unpaid,” said Dr. Christopher Gearhart, department head. “They are equally enriching learning opportunities but are less an option for students who must support themselves financially.

“We want to provide all our students with these real learning experiences without them worrying about working extra paid jobs to make ends meet.”

Tarleton President James Hurley was a featured speaker at the event, addressing the academic achievements of the department and the College of Liberal and Fine Arts.

Communication studies alumni attended to showcase their career paths and highlights from their Tarleton days. The alumni supporters included:

• Drew Isom, 2015, Membership Database and Young Professionals Coordinator, Kimbell Art Museum

• Logan Allen, 2017, 2019, Social Media Coordinator, Tarleton State University

• Taylor Green, 2017, Member Relations/Private Events Director at The Club at Sonterra, and a Rough Creek Lodge alumna

• Hope Hale, 2020, Service Coordinator, Cross Timbers Family Services, and a former Rough Creek Lodge intern

• Kira Brandt, 2016, Marketing Coordinator, Texas Health Huguley Hospital

Students in Dr. Cessna Winslow’s Applied Public Relations and Event Planning course managed the event. Ashley Ginther (Cypress, Texas), Renee Burns (Paradise, Texas) and Maddie McMillan (Seguin, Texas) handled the details, from designing invitations to creating table arrangements to greeting attendees at the door.

To place interns in an organization, contact Assistant Professor Winslow, cwinslow@tarleton.edu, or visit https://www.tarleton.edu/communications/internships.html.

To contribute in support of unpaid student interns, contact Associate Vice President for Development Janice Horak, jhorak@tarleton.edu. And Giving Day is April 13; donate at https://givingday.tarleton.edu/.