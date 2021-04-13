SHS Honor Society students give cafeteria a 'cheerful' makeover

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School National Art Honor Society students recently gave Gilbert Intermediate School's cafeteria a much-needed makeover.

"The new 'cheerful' yellow border brightens the space giving our 5th- and 6th-graders a sense of Yellow Jacket Pride!," said Liz Stearnes, art director, in a social media post.

"When you see the students listed below, congratulate them on a job well done and for being such an important part of our school district and community," Stearnes added.

"Thank you NAHS and Mrs. Liz Stearnes. Our cafeteria looks amazing!! We are so grateful for the amazing gesture!," commented Gilbert Intermediate Principal Victor Sauceda.

The NAHS members that contributed their time and effort to this mural project include:

• Kiley Chaplin

• Terran Cummings

• Emma Elliot

• Kacie Everett

• Bethzy Garcia

• Saylor Hildebrandt

• Emily Whitworth

• Isabella Kelso

• Grace Lowrance

• Leanne Nguyen

• Maya Saldivar

• Margarita Silva

• Peyton Skinner

• Morgan Thompson

• Vivian Vu

• Callie Wells